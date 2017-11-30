The popular website Babycenter is busy calculating which baby names are going to be the most popular in 2017. And while Noah and Emma have ruled the list in the last few years, Sophia and Jackson will take their respective crowns this time around.

The most popular girl names:

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Mia Aria Riley Zoe Amelia

The most popular boy names:

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Lucas Caden Grayson Mason Elijah Logan

It would also appear that Disney is still a powerful influence in parents as Moana is one of the fastest growing names in popularity and Harry Potter has inspired the names Severus and Minereva to spike.

The name Cloud has also appeared on the boy's list for the first time.

You can see all 100 of the top names at Baby Center.

