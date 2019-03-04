The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy is hosting a Middle School Shooting Workout at the Sanford Pentagon. Open to all middle school students, the workout will be held from 6-7:15 PM on March 18, 25 and April 1.

This shooting workout is designed specifically around each individual player. By focusing on alignment, footwork and decision making, players will develop the skills needed to perform at the next level.

The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy is the most comprehensive program in the region. The experienced staff is led by director Pat Coughlin and longtime NBA star Kirk Hinrich.

Sanford POWER is dedicated to providing year-round performance training options to individuals and teams for players in kindergarten and older.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.