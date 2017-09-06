Everybody talks about the signs they see. The signs of Fall. Those signs are popping up all over our area and another one just arrived today.

This morning I stopped by my local HyVee Store to pick up a salad for lunch and noticed a load of pumpkins were coming in to be unloaded. The straw bales and Fall decorations were already in place, so the pumpkins would be the crowning touch to the new season that is on the way!

When I was growing up I remember waiting for Charlie Brown and The Great Pumpkin to come on TV. It wasn't till that happened that it really started to feel like Fall. I realize we have a couple of weeks (technically) left of Summer '17 but the stores are already telling us: Fall is soon to be 'in the house!'

I'm sure they'll have them unloaded and ready for you to pick one up on the way home later today. If not, they'll be coming very soon. The pumpkins, and Fall 2017!