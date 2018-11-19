The Night Before Thanksgiving, Hairball Will Rock the District

T'was the night before Thanksgiving and all through the District, not a creature was stirring...in fact, there were several. Hairball fans unite for another great show at the District on November 21, and they'll throw a 2 hour + party which is more than a concert, it’s an event that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover!

2018 finds Hairball celebrating its 18th year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Every day it adds more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises…more everything!

Get your tickets now at the District box office.

VIP DOORS 7:00 PM - GA DOORS 8:00 PM - SHOW 9:00 PM

Order your tickets online here for Hairball!