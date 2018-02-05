The Most Popular Cocktail in South Dakota!

According to Usnews , South Dakota comes in at #10 on the states that drink the most alcohol. With Spirits consumed per capita at 1.02 gallons. With that in mind, Mental Floss has an article that shows what is the most popular cocktail in every state.

Versus Reviews looked at Google search data from the past 12 months to see which recipes, garnish ideas, and other cocktail-related queries were searched the most in each state. The most popular in many states is Long Island Iced Teas.

As for which cocktail South Dakotan's enjoy the most, its Sex on the Beach! The same goes for our friends up North in North Dakota. Iowans prefer Long Island Iced Teas. Our neighbors in Nebraska like Moscow Mules and in Minnesota, they like their Bloody Mary's. I can honestly say I don't think I've ever had that drink before. What bar or restaurant serves up the best Sex on the Beach?

