The Harlem Globetrotters Return to the Sioux Empire in 2019

Since the 1920’s. the Harlem Globetrotters have been traveling around the world, wowing audiences with their tricks and flips on the basketball court.

Now the legendary team is coming back to Sioux Falls! They recently announced their all-new fan-powered 2019 world tour which includes a stop at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Monday, April 15, 2018, at 7:00PM.

Tickets range from $80 to as low as $19 and are set to go on sale to the general public today (10/24) at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com . Stick around after the game because the Harlem Globetrotters will remain on the court for autographs and photographs. Plus, the team also will bring the largest female roster in team history.

Through the years, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents. So don't miss your chance to see the Globetrotters at the Denny Sandford Premier Center this April.