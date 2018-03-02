When you go to the grocery store to pick up a gallon of milk like I do every week do you cringe when you see the prices?

For some people it's hard to afford milk these days. Now Hy Vee is stepping in to deliver much-needed milk to local food banks. But they need your help.

During the month of March Hy-Vee is partnering with the Great American Milk Drive where every store will offer customers the opportunity to donate $2 toward the purchase of a half-gallon of milk, or $4 toward the purchase of a gallon of milk when they check out. At the end of the month, all donations will be used to purchase milk from area processors to be distributed to local food banks.

In partnership with Feeding America this campaign unites and enables the nation’s food banks, processors, retailers and consumers to ensure milk is provided to families who need it most.

According to Jeremy Gosch, “Hy-Vee is expanding its participation in The Great American Milk Drive to the entire month of March this year to provide even more assistance to help alleviate hunger. Through the generosity of our customers, and with participation from all of Hy-Vee’s 246 stores, our goal is to increase donations and make nutritious milk available to those in need.”

