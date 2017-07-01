The Good, The Bad, and The Poetry

I've been to some poetry readings, and some poetry slams, but none that had bad poetry as the desired product.

The Bad Poetry Slam is exactly what the title would make you think, and should make for an entertaining evening.

Reach Literacy is hosting a Bad Poetry Slam at Prairie Berry, Thursday July 13, from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Come listen, laugh, and groan at:

People Reading Their Middle School Poetry

Awful Celebrity Poetry

There is a prize for worst poem

You are invited to read you bad poetry, or enjoy local hosts reading theirs.

The $5 cover includes free pizza, you will have to cover your own drinks, and because of the location audience will be 21 and over only.

Special guest Dr. Patrick Hicks will be part of the evening, and so will his poetry.

Come experience all the bad poetry your funny bone, and ear drums can handle in an evening.