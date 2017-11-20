Do you want to try something different for Thanksgiving this year? Or do you hate everyone that's invading your house on Thursday and want to punish them?

Well then my friend, you need to make this: The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey!

The folks at Reynolds Wrap are getting their ‘ how do you do, fellow kids ’ on and introducing a recipe for the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos encrusted turkey.

It's pretty simple to do. You get your bird stuffed and ready to bake. Then you crush up a bag of Hot Cheetos. Brush your fowl with butter or oil then coat it with the crushed cheese puffs. Finally you put the whole concoction in a bag and cook it.

You can get the recipe here .

Reynolds also has the instructions to make ranch and onion covered turkeys. I kind of like the idea of coating the turkey in those fried onions. However that would mean not eating the entire can as soon as I bring it home from the store. Why would I want to break that holiday tradition?

Source: Reynolds

