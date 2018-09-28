The End of September Brings Snow to South Dakota

The end of September 2018 is ushering in winter in South Dakota. Thursday night into Friday morning saw several inches of snowfall in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

Snow was covering the ground in the Keystone, Silver City, and Three Forks areas this morning according to South Dakota Department of Transportation cameras.

A Twitter user reported that 6.5 inches of snow fell between Hill City and Deerfield Lake. The first snow of the season is diffidently making sure winter arrives with a bang.

Thursday started with rain, especially in lower elevations. That rain changed to snow overnight blanketing the higher parts of the Hills.

Here on the east side of the state, Sioux Falls on average gets its first snowfall in November. But, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question.

According to the National Weather Service , the earliest recorded snow in Sioux Falls was in 1929 when the city got a trace of snow. The earliest measurable snow we have gotten was on September 25, 1939, when 0.3 inches fell. On October 1, 1999, Sioux Falls saw 2.7 inches of the white stuff.