The Cure to That Wicked Sunburn is in Your Refrigerator

More than likely arriving at school or work Monday morning you noticed quite a few sunburned people. Once again, in South Dakota, we can go from shoveling snow to a good sunburn in a week and a half.

And this is just the beginning of the baking season in the sun. So, instead of preaching about using sunblock every time we go out (and we really should) here's something very helpful for those times we forget - or the sunblock wasn’t strong enough.

The cure to that righteous, scorching burn may lie in your refrigerator according to one New York City dermatologist.

Got milk?

That’s right. According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner in the Daily Mail, milk contains key vitamins, amino acids, as well as proteins to help your skin feel faster relief. Simply pour some cold milk in a bowl drop a soft washcloth in it and put it back in the refrigerator until the milk and the washcloth are both chilled. Then simply use it as a compress being careful not to rub. Follow that up with a good ibuprofen and apply a good moisturizer, preferably one with aloe vera.

By the way, some dermatologists recommend smearing yogurt over your skin. While that may provide relief as well, who wants your dog following you all over the place trying to lick you?

Of course, we can avoid all this sunburn by being diligent in applying a strong sunblock with 50 SPF or better. And for heaven's sake, stay away from those oily tan accelerators. You don't want to look like an old leather satchel in your golden years.

Happy summer!

