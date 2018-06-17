The Big Band Version of Violet is a Special Experience

Anybody that listens to the Patrick Lalley Show knows I'm a Rich Show fanboy.

That's because he's the most prolific writer of quality rock-n-roll songs in Sioux Falls history. This is an indisputable fact.

So that's the parameters we're working with here.

That said, if you ever have a chance to see the Big Band Version of Violet just go. It's a powerful performance from Rich's catalogue.

Friday night at Icon was my third time listening to this combination. It was powerful and entertaining throughout. The people on stage shuffles through the evening but at full force it's a 13-piece ensemble with horn and string sections.

Which is to say, there's a lot of layers to listen too.

Rich's songs easily make the leap.

Go see for yourself.