The Chicago Bears made a monumental move on Saturday as they traded for one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

The Bears traded for linebacker Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders and immediately signed him to a record deal.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year received a six-year, $141 million extension with $90 million in guaranteed money and $60 million at the signing according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bears ended up trading two first round picks, a third round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Raiders in return for Mack.

The news came after many teams were rumored to be in the running for Mack including the Green Bay Packers and it has to be super disappointing for Aaron Rodgers who once again sees his organization pass on an opportunity to go all in for their franchise QB.

Not only must that be frustrating for Rodgers, it must be frustrating for Packers fans who have been treated to the best QB in the NFL, with the year in and year out disappointments on the defensive side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see how this deal works out for the Raiders long term as well, considering many have been questioning the move Jon Gruden has been pulling since returning to coaching this year.

