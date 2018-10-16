The Aaron Rogers 2-Minute Show, Crosby Goes 7-7

Green Bay Packers tied the game late in the 4th quarter and it was Aaron Rodgers with two scoring drives worth 10 points in the final three minutes to pull out a walk-off 33-30 victory over the 49ers on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Mason Crosby coming off the worst week of his career a week ago at Detroit tied it up as time expired for a 27-yard field goal to seal the win. Crosby ended up 7-for-7 in the game.

Rodgers was 25 of 46. Davante Adams had 10 catches for 132 yards.

The Packers scored 10 points in the final 2 minutes, capped by Crosby's fourth field goal of the night.

Another game without a takeaway for the Niners dropped them to an NFL-worst minus-11 in turnover differential. The defense has generated a league-low three takeaways coming into the night, which had been the fewest total for the franchise after five games since 1977.

The Packers are headed into a bye week then will visit the Rams on October 28.

