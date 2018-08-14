The 13th Annual Artist Against Hunger Benefit Coming August 25th

Did you know that 1 in 8 individuals in South Dakota face hunger? Well coming up on August 25th you can help! The 13th annual Artist Against Hunger Drive is set to take place at Studio Blu at 8th & Railroad (located on the back patio next to Remedy Brewing Co.) from Noon-8:00PM. All donations will be made to Feeding South Dakota in honor and memory of Deb Parks.

Over the past 13 years, This even has collected over 25,000lbs of food for Feeding South Dakota. Last years goal was 1500lbs, which they hope to double this year by collecting 3000lbs for Feeding South Dakota.

Here's few ideas as to what we will be collecting on August 25th!

· Gravy mix packets

· Canned cranberries/cranberry sauce

· Canned corn

· Canned fried onions

· Canned green beans

· Cream of mushroom soup

So swing on by, it only take a few minutes of your time to drop off a donation and to help people in need and to check out some amazing art!

See also :