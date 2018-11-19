Thanksgiving Weekend Weather: Shawn Cable’s Holiday Forecast

Going through your checklist for the Thanksgiving holiday and where on the list is planning for the weather? Uh-huh! Well, not to worry. We are prepared for you with the outlook from the KSFY TV Severe Weather Center .

Meteorologist Shawn Cable is seeing typical November weather when the family gathers later this week as the temperatures will begin to rise starting Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are expected to be in the mid 40's and lower 50's. So there shouldn't be any excuses for not going outside after that huge feast on Thanksgiving Day.

Cable is saying dry and mild through Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday kicking off the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Cooler temperatures will roll in for the last half of the weekend. By Saturday highs will drop to around 40 degrees with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 30s on Sunday.

That's really good news if you and your Thanksgiving guests will be heading downtown Sioux Falls for the annual Parade of Lights on Friday, November 23.