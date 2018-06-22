Ten Things to do In Sioux Falls This Weekend

After our June deluge of five inches of rain you'd think the most popular attraction this weekend will be the roaring falls at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. Well, maybe so but we have plenty more to take in and only one, maybe two, involve water.

Friday:

First up is Theater in the Park with The Bremen Town Musicians at McKennan Park with two performances at 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

Free musical entertainment at Friday on the Plaza downtown Sioux Falls at 11:30 AM.

Head to Catfish Bay Waterski Park for the Greatest Show on H2O at 7:00 PM.

There's baseball this weekend as the Sioux Falls Canaries host the Texas Airhogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. Friday-7:05 PM, Saturday-6:05 PM and Sunday 1:05 PM.

The 9th annual 605 Summer Classic is Friday and Saturday at Cherapa Place downtown Sioux Falls with live music and the All South Dakota Beer Tasting.

Saturday:

Don't be afraid to try something new or different. Come on girls let's head to the Outdoor Campus for Women's Try It Day.

Justin Moore with Tracy Lawrence and Diamond Rio perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation, 7:30 PM.

Take your blankets and lawn chairs to Fawick Park for Spaceballs the Moonlight Movie starting at 9:00 PM.

Sunday:

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery featuring live music from the Society of broken Souls

Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Bernstein at 100 beginning at 8:00 PM at Terrace Park Bandshell.

Stick around Sioux Falls this weekend and have fun!

