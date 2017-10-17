Ten Things You Can Do This Week to Save Money

Clipart/Sergiy Tryapitsyn

How long has it been since you checked your credit? If it's been more than a year - do it now.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, 25% of Americans don't realize they have an error on their credit report.

The website The Penny Hoarder recently put together a list of things you can do this week to save money.

One of the first things you should do is check your credit report - catch those errors early on. If you find an error, get it disputed right away before it has a negative affect on your credit score.

And if you're still not convinced, consider the recent security breach at Equifax affected more than 140-million Americans.

Some of the other things Penny Hoarder suggests:

  • Open a Separate Bank Account for a Dedicated Purpose
  • Take Steps to Consolidate Your Debt
  • Optimize Your Credit Card Rewards Use
  • Sell Your Old Stuff

Source: The Penny Hoarder

See Also:

Filed Under: Finance, Money, Saving Money
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top