How long has it been since you checked your credit? If it's been more than a year - do it now.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, 25% of Americans don't realize they have an error on their credit report.

The website The Penny Hoarder recently put together a list of things you can do this week to save money.

One of the first things you should do is check your credit report - catch those errors early on. If you find an error, get it disputed right away before it has a negative affect on your credit score.

And if you're still not convinced, consider the recent security breach at Equifax affected more than 140-million Americans.

Some of the other things Penny Hoarder suggests:

Open a Separate Bank Account for a Dedicated Purpose

Take Steps to Consolidate Your Debt

Optimize Your Credit Card Rewards Use

Sell Your Old Stuff

Source: The Penny Hoarder