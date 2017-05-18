For this week's Throwback Thursday, we are going to take a look a demolition attempt gone bad in Sioux Falls.

I was just talking about this epic fail the other day with a friend and I had to go back and take a look myself.

The old Sioux Falls Zip Building was supposed to be demolished with explosives and come down with one big boom as it says on the sign they put on the building but as you can tell, it didn't go to plan.

They eventually did get the building down but it was a lesson learned that sometimes when you expect a firework show that you may only end up seeing a bottle rocket.