Taste of Cultures Tickles Your International Taste Buds

It's a celebration of diversity, of fellowship, of new friendships, and of community. It's an education in cuisine and culture. The 23rd Annual Taste of Cultures is coming up on Saturday (March 10) from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at The District in Sioux Falls.

Dinner begins at 6:30 PM and you'll enjoy food from around the world paired with a variety of wines. The entertainment, with live music and cultural dancing begins at 7:30 PM and continues through the evening.

Proceeds from this event support the work of the Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota Center for New Americans. LSS helps newcomers to integrate into their communities with educational and counseling programs as well as; rental assistance, grocery, clothing, furniture and bus pass purchases.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online, but hurry, seating is limited and the VIP tickets are already sold out! For more information contact Kristyne Duffy at 605-731-2009.

