Tasha Tries: Skittles Sweet Heat and M&Ms Cookies and Screeem

(First of all, just let me say, if I knew my shirt was bunched up the whole time, I would have fixed it. Watching this back it drives me crazy!)

By now, you know that I like to try new snack foods. Basically, it just gives me a reason to eat. I don't really need a reason, but this is for work, so it's ok.

Anyway, I found two seasonal candies, that weren't Pumpkin Spice, so thought I'd give them a try.

First is Skittles Sweet Heat. My friend Becky actually found these for me and they were hot! Yikes! I don't mind a little heat, but for a fruit candy, they definitely packed a punch.

Then I tried M&M's new Cookies & Screeem flavor. This was more my speed! I could not stop eating them, they were so good.

So in conclusion, Skittles equal tricks, M&M's equal treat!

But I think we all knew chocolate candy beats fruit candy any day of the week.

