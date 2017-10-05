Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day is This Sunday
Take a Kid Mountain Biking Days is this Sunday (Oct. 8) at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
The local event is part of a nationwide effort supported by the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
In Sioux Falls, the organizer is Falls Area SingleTrack, or FAST. The Yankton Trail single track was built and maintained by FAST, which also established the trail system at Leaders Park, which is near East 6th Street and I-229.
The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Parents are encouraged to come along and ride. Helmets are required and participants must sign a waiver.
FAST is working with the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department to expand the mountain biking opportunities in the city and is currently expanding the Yankton Trail system to the east along the Big Sioux River.
Kids on Sunday will get instruction on how to ride various types of trails and technical challenges. There will be a treat for kids who complete the course.
Here's more About IMBA’s national celebration and FAST in Sioux Falls:
IMBA's International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day celebrates the life of Jack Doub, an avid teenage mountain biker from North Carolina who had a true passion for the sport from an early age to the time when he passed away in 2002. Event funding is provided by the Jack Doub Memorial Endowment. Additional support comes from CLIF Kids, the National Park Service and Smartwool.
Additional assistance for the celebration is provided by Trips for Kids, an organization that has been helping disadvantaged kids discover mountain biking since 1988. Trips for Kids chapters nationwide make a difference in kids' lives by opening their world to mountain biking.
Falls Area SingleTrack’s mission is to protect, create, and enhance quality trail experiences for mountain bikers in cooperation with other trail users in the Sioux Falls area. In addition, we actively promote responsible trail use, support volunteer trail work, assist land managers with trail management issues, and improve relations among all trail user groups.
