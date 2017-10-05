IMBA's International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day celebrates the life of Jack Doub, an avid teenage mountain biker from North Carolina who had a true passion for the sport from an early age to the time when he passed away in 2002. Event funding is provided by the Jack Doub Memorial Endowment. Additional support comes from CLIF Kids, the National Park Service and Smartwool.

Additional assistance for the celebration is provided by Trips for Kids, an organization that has been helping disadvantaged kids discover mountain biking since 1988. Trips for Kids chapters nationwide make a difference in kids' lives by opening their world to mountain biking.

Falls Area SingleTrack’s mission is to protect, create, and enhance quality trail experiences for mountain bikers in cooperation with other trail users in the Sioux Falls area. In addition, we actively promote responsible trail use, support volunteer trail work, assist land managers with trail management issues, and improve relations among all trail user groups.