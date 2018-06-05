T. Denny Donates $100 Million to National University

South Dakota businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has donated $100-million to the National University System, a nonprofit that focuses on finding alternative ways for students to learn.

The donation by Sanford is the largest in the history of the nonprofit and comes just a year after Sanford gave $28-million to the network, bringing the total amount to date donated to the system at $170-million.

System officials say thanks to the generous donation the program now could reach upwards of 30-million students nationwide and around the world. The money will be used to expand the system’s Sanford Harmony program which helps students learn to work together and respect one another.

Sanford is best known for donating upwards of $1-billion to the Dakotas-based health system that carries his name.

