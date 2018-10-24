Suspicious Packages Sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN, Others
The Secret Service has made an official announcement that suspicious packages, described as ""potential explosive devices" were mailed to the homes of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
Here's what we know now (updates being added):
- [3:45PM ET] A suspicious package that was sent to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has similarities to others that were sent to additional targets today.
- [3:30PM ET] Trump said in a press conference: ""This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans..."
- In a press conference, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said: ""This clearly is an act of terror, attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence."
- CNN's John Sciuotto via Twitter: "Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Florida office evacuated after suspicious package mailed there this morning."
- CNN is reporting that the package sent to CNN today was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. [UPDATE: The package also contained white powder.]
- It was earlier reported that a suspicious device was intercepted by Secret Service headed to the White House. That has now been reported as untrue.
- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures."
- A suspected device was also sent to the Time Warner Center mailroom. The Time Warner Center is where the offices of CNN are located in New York City. The entire building has been evacuated.
- On Monday, billionaire George Soros was also mailed a similar device.