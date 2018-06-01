Suspicious Looking Package Arrives at Sioux Falls Home by Mistake

Captain Loren McManus told KSFY, the package delivered this week to the recipients did contain a second box within it. After examining the box, the residents felt it looked suspicious, and called authorities. According to McManus, the box was clearly marked as an explosive device. "The question is how did it get to that point, and we don't know. Somewhere between the sending point and to where this couple lives, this package was opened and the second box was put inside it. That's really all we know. We don't know where it happened at, or what the time frame was."