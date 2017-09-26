Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Overdose Death in Lead

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A New York state man has pleaded not guilty in a fatal overdose death in South Dakota.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Derek Kenny, of Setauket, New York, after a 14-month investigation into the June 2016 death of a 24-year-old Grace Fitzgerald, of Lead.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Kenny recently was extradited to South Dakota and pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and drug charges. He is free after posting $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: