Summit League, WAC Launch Men’s Basketball Challenge Series

The Summit League and Western Athletic Conference will be seeing a lot of each other in men's basketball over the next two years.

The two conferences have launched the Summit League - WAC Challenge, which will pit each of the nine teams in each league in head-to-head battles in the next two seasons.

The match-ups will be set based on factors including the previous year’s records and RPI rankings, as well as projected rankings in the upcoming season. The teams that host games in 2018 will play on the road in 2019 and never against the same opponent.

South Dakota State and South Dakota each host games in the challenges first season. The Jackrabbits welcome Grand Canyon to Brookings, November 6, 2018, while the Cal State Bakersfield plays the Coyotes in Vermillion, December 1.

The rest of the Summit League - WAC Challenge schedule for the 2018-19 season:

November 6 - North Dakota State at New Mexico State

November 13 - California Baptist at Oral Roberts

December 1 - Kansas City at Purdue Fort Wayne, Denver at Utah Valley

December 5 - North Dakota at Texas - Rio Grande Valley

December 6 - Omaha at Seattle

December 20 - Chicago State at Western Illinois

The 2019-20 match-ups: