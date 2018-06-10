The first, of three separate arts and crafts festivals to help the Sioux Falls Humane Society was held at the 8th and Railroad Center on Saturday, (June 9), and by all accounts, it sounds like it went well.

KSFY TV is reporting this is the first year for the event. Its purpose is to help raise money for the Sioux Falls Humane Society, by bringing craft, boutique and food vendors all together in one place for a Saturday filled full of fun.

Tony Hewitt, the event organizer told KSFY, "It's just a great cause, you know everyone here loves animals we were actually asking for $25 donations and every one of the vendors gave more than that just to help out."

If you're bummed out that you missed this one, no worries. Two more similar events are planned later on this summer. According to KSFY, the next one is scheduled for Saturday, (July 14), and the final arts and crafts festival to benefit the Humane Society is slated for Saturday, (August 11).

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: