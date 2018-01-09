Sugarland Coming To Sanford Premier Center

Award-winning Country duo Sugarland announced today (January 9) their highly-anticipated return to the stage with their Still The Same Tour .

Sugarland with special guests Frankie Ballard & Lindsay Ell will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Ticket prices are $101, $71, $51, $31.50. Online Presale date is Thursday, January 11th. Use Presale Ticket Code: LIKEGLUE

Public Onsale Date is Friday, January 12 @ 10 am at the Denny Box Office, online through Ticketmaster.com , or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

