Sugarland At Denny Sanford Premier Center Thursday August 16

It's going to be one fun night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls Thursday, August 16.

That's when Sugarland hits town and takes the stage!

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are bringing the party to some 48 cities including Sioux Falls. The 'Still The Same' tour is wowing audiences around the country and this is one show you won't want to miss.

Tickets to see the Grammy, ACM and CMA award winning duo start at $31.50 and you can check out the availability here .

Get ready to sing along with your favorite Sugarland hit, or maybe I should say hits! They'll be doing them all, so let's get together at the Denny Sanford premier Center the 16th. It's going to be one night of great music! Joining the duo will be Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell .