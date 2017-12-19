New Study: Minnesota Drivers Much Worse Than South Dakota Drivers

If you have driven around Sioux Falls lately you may feel that the worst drivers in the world live in South Dakota.

But according to Quote Wizard Insurance News, some of the best drivers in the U.S. live right here in South Dakota.

South Dakota ranked #44 on the list of Worst Driving States (which is good) while Minnesota ranked as #2 Worst Driving State (which is not so good).

Here are the Best and Worst of Driving States:

Top 10 Best Driving States

Rhode Island Florida Mississippi Michigan Arkansas Nevada South Dakota Illinois West Virginia Oklahoma

Top 10 Worst Driving States

California Minnesota Utah South Carolina Washington Nebraska Maine Virginia Idaho North Dakota

