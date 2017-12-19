New Study: Minnesota Drivers Much Worse Than South Dakota Drivers
If you have driven around Sioux Falls lately you may feel that the worst drivers in the world live in South Dakota.
But according to Quote Wizard Insurance News, some of the best drivers in the U.S. live right here in South Dakota.
South Dakota ranked #44 on the list of Worst Driving States (which is good) while Minnesota ranked as #2 Worst Driving State (which is not so good).
Here are the Best and Worst of Driving States:
Top 10 Best Driving States
- Rhode Island
- Florida
- Mississippi
- Michigan
- Arkansas
- Nevada
- South Dakota
- Illinois
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
Top 10 Worst Driving States
- California
- Minnesota
- Utah
- South Carolina
- Washington
- Nebraska
- Maine
- Virginia
- Idaho
- North Dakota
See Also: