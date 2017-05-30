Dakota Dunes Student Will Represent South Dakota at Scripps National Spelling Bee
More than 290 of the worlds best spellers will take the stage at the 190th Scripps Spelling Bee and one will be representing South Dakota! Nana Addo of Dakota Dunes is set to show the world what South Dakota is all about as he tries to take home the trophy.
The winner of the national spelling bee will win such items as a $40,000 cash prize, a Scripps National Spelling Bee engraved trophy, a $2,500 United States savings bond, even a trip to New York City to appear on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.
The 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is airing live on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Congratulations for making it this far Nana, South Dakota is behind you!
