Student Admits Writing Note That Closed Brookings Schools

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say a student has admitted writing a threatening note that prompted Brookings schools to close for the day.

But the district says the student assured officials he had no intent to carry out the threat.

The Brookings School District closed all schools Tuesday after the note was found at the high school at the end of the school day Monday. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

Brookings police say the case will be sent to the county prosecutor for potential charges.

Classes are set to resume Wednesday.

