Strawbale Winery Busy Preparing for Another Season of Summer Fun

The folks at Strawbale Winery are busy gearing up for what has become a Thursday night tradition here in the Sioux Falls area. The 'Summer Porch Series' officially kicks-off Thursday evening May 17 on the grounds of the winery.

The Summer Porch Series is held every Thursday evening during the Summer months from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Sangria Sundays start up on May 20 and run each Sunday afternoon from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

As Don and Susie South, owners of the winery, like to say, "There are only four months in South Dakota to do outdoor fun, so don't miss out. Plan now to gather your friends and co-workers and head to Strawbale for some Summertime fun."

Not only is live music provided but they also feature local art, food and fun. Therefore, no pets or outside food or drink is allowed. All that will be provided. But kids and lawn chairs are always welcome.

Admission is $5 per person, $10 per carload or free to 'Wines Frequently' members. To become a member all you have to do is purchase a case of wine. In addition to free event parking you also get a 10% discount on all bottles purchased for the next year.

And now that we're into the month of May, Strawbale Winery is now open Summer hours: Wednesday through Friday 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM, Saturday 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

To see a complete listing of everything going on this Summer at Strawbale Winery, here's a link to their website.

