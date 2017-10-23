A Sioux Falls female pizza delivery driver was confronted by a man pointing a gun at her.

"We had a pizza delivery person who was trying to find an address near 13th Street and Duluth Avenue on Friday night," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"The driver wasn't able to find the address and was driving around the area looking for it. Eventually, the driver stopped and called the customer to get better directions where he was. When she stopped, a guy walked up to her car, pointed a gun at her and told the driver to quit driving around the neighborhood. He then ended up leaving."

Clemens has this description of the man.

"He is either white or Hispanic. about six foot one and maybe 30 to 40 years of age."

Clemens says the stranger didn't ask for anything other than telling the driver to get out of the neighborhood.