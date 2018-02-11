Ticket link : http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005388AD5E88F1?camefrom=CFC_SIOUXFALLS_RAD&brand=dspc

Coming off an extraordinary 2017, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is excited to announce his spring 2018 tour, which comes to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, April 26. Hit's include Fly Like and Eagle, Jungle Love, Jet Airliner, Rock 'n Me, and Take the Money and Run.

Joining Miller and his band on this tour will be special guest Peter Frampton.

Tickets are on sale now at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com , or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Having had such a fantastic tour together last summer, Steve and I decided to keep going this year! Jamming together each night during Steve’s set is one of my favorite moments of the evening. Can’t wait to get back out there.” - Peter Frampton

Out now is Miller's Ultimate Hits is available in a CD and digital edition featuring 22 essential Steve Miller Band tracks, including three previously unreleased rarities, and in an expanded two-CD and digital deluxe edition with 40 tracks, including the acclaimed band’s top hits, live tracks, and eight previously unreleased recordings from the studio and the stage. Both editions are also available on 180-gram vinyl in two-LP and four-LP deluxe packages.

Meanwhile, Frampton will reissue his 2006 instrumental album Fingerprints on January 26th. The 14-song collection earned him his first-ever Grammy, for Best Pop Instrumental Album . In addition to CD and downloads, Fingerprints will be available on vinyl the first time.

Listen to B1027 during the No-Repeat workday for ticket updates and chances to win tickets in the first 4 rows!

See Also: