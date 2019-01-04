Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Hutchinson started his career with the Seattle Seahawks and spent four seasons out west from 2001-2005. Following his rookie contract, Hutchinson entered free agency and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He started and played 89 total games for the Vikings between the 2006-2011 seasons.

2011 wasn't his final season in the NFL, however. Hutchinson was released by the Vikings after he was dealing with some injury issues, and the star guard signed with Tennessee for the 2012 season. He started 12 games total for the Titans that season before retiring prior to the start of 2013.

Hutchinson has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl seven times in his career. He was named as an NFL First-Team All-Pro member five times and was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 2000s.

He was eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting in 2018, and just one year later he is a finalist for a spot. He is joined by other great players such as Tony Gonzalez, Isaac Bruce, Champ Bailey, Ed Reed, and fellow lineman Kevin Mawae.

Those that will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be informed on the Saturday prior to the Super Bowl. The enshrinement ceremony will take place during the NFL Hall of Fame game weekend in August 2019.