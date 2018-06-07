Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk Seeks to Inform and Heal

The Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk & 5K is coming up on Sunday, June 10, at Falls Park. Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 AM and the 1.5 mile walk & 5K run begin at 9:00 AM. There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted and all proceeds support local suicide prevention and survivor services.

Following the walk and run there will be a remembrance ceremony for those lost to suicide, at the picnic shelter. There will be a message of healing and the event will end with a balloon release.