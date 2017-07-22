When compared to the account of a nation’s journey through the wilderness for forty years, this story is much tamer. Very soon a congregation’s voyage will be complete.

Zion Lutheran Church in Delmont, South Dakota was obliterated by a tornado on May 10, 2015. The Mother’s Day storm toppled a structure that served the community for over 100 years.

After much prayerful consideration, the Holy Spirit led the members to rebuild. The altar was still intact and some stained glass was salvaged as a start.

Ground was broken in July of 2016 with the hope to open in the spring of 2017. Though the ambitious deadline came and went, the church and its flock now has a target date for resuming in the new edifice on familiar ground.

August 5 is Dedication Day with all invited to join the celebration. A service is planned for 3:00 PM with a meal also on the schedule.

The familiar brick, pipe organ and the echoes of ringing voices from services past are but a memory. For the faithful, lines can be drawn to the words of Revelation 21:5 where in the future a vision is seen of what is to come.

He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”

