The Sioux Falls economy is sure seeing a good weekend.

Not only with the thousands of people attending JazzFest but with the USA Softball Youth State Fastpitch Tournament.

Three days of games that begins today at both Sherman and Harmodon Parks in Sioux Falls.

It's a good thing we have enough hotel rooms because this is a record year of teams registered. There are 178 teams in the tournament.

In the double elimination tournament 14U, 16U, and 18U are at Sherman Park and 10U and 12U at Harmondon Park.

Championship games start between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on Sunday, depending the age group.