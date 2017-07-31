Starbucks Releasing New Beef Jerky Coffee

One of my many pleasures in life is springing for a good cup of pipping hot, freshly brewed coffee. I usually order it straight up black; the stronger the better.

But when I ran across a story about Starbucks coming out with a beef jerky flavored coffee my first reaction was to turn up my nose.

Don't get me wrong, I love chewing on a good piece of beef jerky like the next guy, but I would prefer I not have to chew my coffee in order to do it.

The new flavor called "Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist" comes out today (7/31) and it's actually meant to be enjoyed cold.

The neat part about the drink is all sales are going to a good cause. All the money raised is earmarked to help coffee farmers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Currently, the coffee is only being offered at select stores around the country. But if the flavor catches on, there's a good chance we may also get it here in Sioux Falls.