J.J. Abrams is back in a galaxy far, far away.

After handing the reigns of Star Wars over to Rian Johnson for Star Wars: The Last Jedi , Abrams is back in command for Star Wars: Episode IX . Shooting has officially begun on what Lucasfilm is calling the “final installment of the Skywalker saga,” and Abrams announced the news with a cool photo from the set, showing John Boyega and ... is that Daisy Ridley?

Later, John Boyega shared the same picture on his Twitter account as well.

We still don’t have a full synopsis for the film (yep, J.J. Abrams is the director!) but we do know it will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, along with returning Star Wars veterans Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, back as Lando Calrissian. The late Carrie Fisher will return as well, thanks to unused footage from The Force Awakens :

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. ‘We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,’ says Abrams. ‘Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.’

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters in December of 2019.