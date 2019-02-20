VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift South Dakota to a 72-45 win over Denver on Wednesday night.

Triston Simpson had 13 points and six rebounds for South Dakota (11-15, 5-8 Summit League). Cody Kelley added 12 points. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the home team.

David Nzekwesi had 14 points for the Pioneers (7-20, 2-11), who have now lost six straight games. Joe Rosga added 13 points. Alperen Kurnaz had eight rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 71-70 on Jan. 2. South Dakota matches up against South Dakota State on the road on Saturday. Denver plays North Dakota on the road on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.