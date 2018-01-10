Standoff on East 6th Street in Sioux Falls Redirects Traffic

A stand off on Tuesday (January 9) resulted in a portion of traffic being shut down and re-routed in east Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force along with Sioux Falls Police worked together in apprehending two individuals who have been wanted for numerous felony warrants, according to Sergeant Terrance Matia.

"At approximately 5:00 PM, Officers responded to the 4700 Block of E. 6th St. when deputies learned one of the suspects was armed with a pistol." said Matia.

"The suspects refused to exit the residence. After several hours both suspects surrendered to police. Eastbound traffic on E 6th Street was temporarily rerouted during this incident."

Authorities did not reveal the suspects names or the incidents that lead to the felony charges. No injuries were reported in the incident.

