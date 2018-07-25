Stan Houston Equipment Moving to New West 12th Street Location

Good news! Soon there will be one less vacant building on West 12th street in Sioux Falls, and it's a big one too.

KSFY TV is reporting that Stan Houston Equipment Company is getting ready to make a move into the former Kmart location at 3020 West 12th Street.

According to KSFY , Stan Houston closed on the former Big K property on Tuesday, (July 24). This new location will be more than double the size of their current store. Soon they'll have 75,000 square feet available for retail sales and rental equipment.

Stan Houston is known for a wide variety of tools, construction equipment, generators, heaters, landscaping and safety equipment, all available to purchase and rent.

Stan Houston's current store is located at 501 South Marion Road, actually not too far away from what will soon be their new digs.

Jodi Schwan at Sioux Falls.Business reports the new Stan Houston store hopes to be open by the spring of 2019.

Learn more about the acquisition here .

Source: KSFY TV/Sioux Falls.Business

See Also: