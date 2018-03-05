Stampede Host Their Only Three-Home-Game Stand This Weekend

The Sioux Falls Stampede hit the ice again this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. When they do three things will be special about it, it's their only three-home-game weekend of the season, Stomp is having a big Birthday Bash, and most importantly, the Stampede will be celebrating Special Olympics South Dakota night.

It all starts Friday night, (March 9) as Stomp invites you and the family to The Denny for his Birthday Bash sponsored by Dental Solutions. The Sioux City Herd is coming to town, and the party starts at 7:05 PM when the puck hits the ice.

The Stampede hosts Special Olympics South Dakota night presented by Modern Woodman of America on Saturday, (March 10) with a game against Chicago. KSFY TV is reporting that night fans can take part in a silent auction before and during the game that will benefit Special Olympics.

Some of the items available to bid on that evening include:

Autographed Stephon Diggs Minnesota Vikings Football

Stephon Diggs autographed Minnesota Miracle Photo

Black Hills package including a two night stay at The Lodge at Deadwood and a $50 gift card

Diamond Pendant from the Diamond Room-14 Karat White Gold

Grand Falls Casino & Resort package including a one night stay, $100 certificate for Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood, 60 minute message at the Spa at Grand Falls and 2 buffets at Roberts Buffet

2 tickets to a Minnesota Wild game in 2018-19

Domino’s Pizza for a year

One night stay at Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City plus 2 tickets to a show in the Anthem and dinner for 2 at Main Abbey

Custom made Stampede fire pit

The three-home-game weekend wraps up on Sunday, (March 11) when the Herd host Lincoln for Non-Profit Night.

Tickets for all three of this weekends home games can be purchased here.

Source: KSFY TV

