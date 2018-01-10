Stable Genius Act Introduced in Congress

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that he was a "very stable genius." Now a congressman wants him and any future White House candidate to prove it.

Its called the Stable Genius Act - after the President's tweet - and it would require all major party nominated candidates to have a medical exam and make the results public.

The US Navy Secretary would be the one to give the presidential candidates their individual exams.

Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle introduced the bill saying that the President believes he's a stable genius - but he doesn't.

Congressman Boyle says President Trump's "reckless erratic behavior exposed a critical flaw in US elections, and he wants to fix it."