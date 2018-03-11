Spurs Dig into Playoff Berth with Win over Skyforce

In the first meeting between the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Austin Spurs this season, a late go-ahead bucket was the difference. The second meeting was much less dramatic.

Austin used good first half shooting to buttress a 113-94 victory Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to win their fourth straight win. Sioux Falls found some success in the fourth quarter, but struggled offensively for most of the game finishing under 40 percent for the game from the floor.

Torrey Craig came out blazing for the ‘Force (24-20) scoring 14 first quarter points on the strength of a 4-5 performance from deep to take a 28-26 lead. Austin (29-16) enforced the clamps in the second and third quarters to hold the visitors to a combined 38 points in the middle two quarters meanwhile holding their own offensively. For the entire game, the Spurs hit half their shots.

Only two Skyforce players finished with more than 10 points as Craig finished with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Guard Derrick Walton, Jr. returned from his time with Miami to post 18 points and 5 assists.

Six Spurs players cracked double figures as Jaron Blossomgame assembled a 20-point, 8 rebound effort. Just behind was Derrick White with 19 tallies.

Sioux Falls is in the midst of three road games in five days with the next trip to Salt Lake City on Monday. Austin who clinched a playoff berth with the win has some time to recuperate before playing four of their last five on the road beginning Friday at Iowa.

