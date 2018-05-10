Spring Parade of Homes Features 70 Newly Constructed Homes

There's a big need for housing in Sioux Falls with the market showing a shortage of available homes.

So this is timely. The 2018 Spring Parade of Homes begins this weekend.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire (HBASE) welcomes you out to the Spring Parade of Homes May 12-13 and 19-20. This year over 70 newly constructed homes will be showcasing the hottest trends in the home building industry. Builders have been working around the clock to get these homes ready for this big event.

Homes will be located in Brandon, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls, Tea and Crooks. So get out and tour these amazing homes all at no charge. Almost.

This year the Spring Parade of Homes has two Feature Homes.

The first one is #34 by Zome’s Construction, Inc. and the second #35 by Choice Builders Inc.

Proceeds from the $5 admission to tour each of the Feature Homes will benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

All Parade homes range in price from $160,000 to over $1,000,000. Homes will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Directional maps are available in the May issue of Home Ideas Magazine and at hbasiouxempire.com.

