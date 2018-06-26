Over 60 varsity athletic and fine arts teams around the Sioux Falls metro area have been honored as part of the Spring 2018 South Dakota Academic Achievement Team Awards.

Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, and summer seasons.

The SDHSAA has released its list for spring 2018. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Christian, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list. O'Gorman led the metro area with 12 activities selected, while Brandon Valley and Washington were right behind them with 11.

Brandon Valley (11)

Boys Tennis

All-State Jazz Band

Newspaper

Yearbook

Student Council

Large Group Orchestra

Large Group Chorus

Girls Golf

Boys Track and Field

Girls Track and Field

Large Group Band

Sioux Falls Christian (9)

Large Group Band

All-State Jazz Band

Student Council

Large Group Chorus

Girls Golf

Girls Track and Field

Boys Track and Field

Boys Tennis

Yearbook

Sioux Falls Lincoln (9)

All-State Jazz Band

Boys Tennis

Girls Golf

Large Group Band

Newspaper

Yearbook

Student Council

Large Group Chorus

Girls Track and Field

Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12)

Girls Golf

Large Group Orchestra

Large Group Band

Yearbook

Girls Track and Field

Boys Track and Field

Newspaper

Boys Tennis

large Group Chorus

Literary Publications

All-State Jazz Band

Student Council

Sioux Falls Roosevelt (10)

Boys Track and Field

Boys Tennis

Girls Track and Field

Yearbook

Large Group Chorus

Newspaper

Girls Golf

All-State Jazz Band

Student Council

Large Group Band

Sioux Falls Washington (11)

Yearbook

Boys Tennis

Girls Golf

Boys Track and Field

Girls Track and Field

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Band

All-State Jazz Band

Student Council

Newspaper

Large Group Orchestra

The SDHSAA initiated the academic achievement awards in 1996-1997. A full list of schools and programs honored for spring 2018 can be found here.

